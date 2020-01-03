Backache turn out to be knife blade

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A Canadian man was scratching his back when he noticed a pointy protrusion. It turned out to be a 3-inch knife blade that was buried in his flesh three years earlier. Billy McNeely, 32, said he’d often complained to doctors about chronic back pain after he was stabbed in a 2010 brawl, but physicians told him it was just nerve damage. “I’m kind of upset,” said McNeely, who had the blade dug out last week. “They should have X-rayed it right off the beginning.”

Share this:













