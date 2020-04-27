Becoming Barbie

3 / 5 ( 2 votes )

■ A California woman is getting plastic surgery to become a real-life Barbie—and hypno-therapy to make her as dumb as a doll. “I just want to be the ultimate Barbie,” said Blondie Bennett, 38.

“Being brainless is a big part of that.” Bennett has spent over $41,000 on plastic surgery, lip fillers, and Botox to make herself look like a giant-busted toy, and is now having weekly sessions with a hypnotist to convince her she’s a vacant bimbo. “I’m already starting to feel ditzy and confused all the time,” Bennett said.