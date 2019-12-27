Benefits of a running routine

People who run at lease a couple of hours a day will be able to clear their mind and destress from the day’s activities. When they run, they will also find that they are able to fall asleep easier from exhaustion. Feel-good sensations from the brain releasing chemicals like dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin are stimulated from running. Runners may feel more confident and have higher self-esteem. Among the good benefits of running are burning calories, better sleep, and improved mood.

Some people also have some changes to their body from the running. They need to get used to a new routine that may cause a cough – though not life threatening – it’s an annoyance. If you develop this cough you can get some relief by wearing a light scarf to cover your mouth when you are running. If you run in humid or cold environments, you may also experience this cough. This cough is similar to an asthma cough not a flu like cough.

Some people experience a blood taste in the back of the throat when pushing themselves over the usual workout routine. The blood taste comes from the red blood cells popping and are strained. This is a temporary unpleasant taste. Even though this is normal, if you experience it all the time you are running you should seek professional help.

