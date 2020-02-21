Blind Love: For The Dogs

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ When Claire Johnson, 50, took her seeing-eye dog, Venice, to training classes in Stoke-on-Trent, England, the canine helper quickly became friends with fellow student Rodd, owned by 52-year-old Mark Gaffey. As the two dogs became inseparable pals, their sight-impaired owners struck up a friendship that soon turned into romance. Now, after an 11-month courtship, Johnson and Gaffey are to marry, with Venice and Rodd leading them to the altar. “They are as much a couple as me and Mark,” said Johnson. “They will be walking us down the aisle and be ring bearers.

This wedding is down to them.”

