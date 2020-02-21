Blind Love: For The Dogs
■ When Claire Johnson, 50, took her seeing-eye dog, Venice, to training classes in Stoke-on-Trent, England, the canine helper quickly became friends with fellow student Rodd, owned by 52-year-old Mark Gaffey. As the two dogs became inseparable pals, their sight-impaired owners struck up a friendship that soon turned into romance. Now, after an 11-month courtship, Johnson and Gaffey are to marry, with Venice and Rodd leading them to the altar. “They are as much a couple as me and Mark,” said Johnson. “They will be walking us down the aisle and be ring bearers.
This wedding is down to them.”
You must log in to post a comment.