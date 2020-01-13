Blown up condom machine kills man

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

A man died on in Germany after he was hit in the head by a flying piece of metal from a blown up condom machine that he and two accomplices destroyed in an apparent robbery attempt.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in the western town of Schoeppingen, near the Dutch border, by the two other men who fled the scene of the explosion in a car, leaving behind condoms and money scattered around the blown up condom machine.

The two men told hospital officials that their friend had fallen down the stairs, injuring his head. Suspicious of their story, the officials called the police.

During questioning, police said, one of them admitted that the three had blown up the condom machine, and that their cohort was hit in the head by metal as he tried to take cover from the explosion.

Guess they should have used better protection.

Source: Reuters

