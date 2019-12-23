Changchun, China – Public toilets converted into restaurant

4.3 / 5 ( 3 votes )

People living in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin province have called for old public toilets that were partly converted into a restaurant to be put back to their original use, according to chinanews.com.

“Why can’t we use this public toilet? I have to climb up six flights of stairs back home to use the toilet,” a senior resident surnamed Zhao said.

The city government said it shut down the site about four to five years ago because large cracks were found in the building. Half the building was later rented out and turned into a restaurant and storage area.

A city government spokesperson was quoted as saying that they had taken residents’ complaints into account and the toilets would reopen as soon as possible.

Share this:













