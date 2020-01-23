CHLORPYRIFOS – A PESTICIDE IN OUR FOOD

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

This pesticide – chlorpyrifos – was banned by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) about 20 years ago for indoor use and was in the process of banning it for outdoor use when Dow Chemical made a million-dollar donation to President Trump’s inauguration committee, they reversed their decision. These toxic chemicals have been known to cause brain damage, low IQ’s, lung cancer, and Parkinson’s disease. Most people already have these chemicals in their bodies from the water we drink to the fruits and vegetables we eat. It has been found to cause low sperm count in males, infertility, developmental disorders, cancer, and other serious diseases. This nerve gas was originally developed by Nazi Germany. The Administration is handing this over to the American Chemistry Council and other industry groups to take care of this situation.

Share this:













