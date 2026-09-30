Class of 1943 Finally Hold Their Prom

3/5 - (1 vote)

A Connecticut high school class who had their prom cancelled by World War II in 1943, are finally dusting off their dancing shoes and holding the event – 70 years on.

James Hillhouse High School’s class of 1943 never got to vote in their king and queen; slow dance with their sweethearts; buy corsages or try out their moves in the school hall.

But 70 years later, as most of them are approaching their nineties and have dozens of grandchildren between them, they’ll finally get the chance to complete the high school rite of passage.