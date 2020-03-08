CNN pulls the plug on Piers Morgan

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ CNN pulled the plug on Piers Morgan’s prime-time show after just three years, amid dismal ratings.

Since taking over from Larry King in rW 2011, the British former newspaper ” editor has struggled to connect with his American audience, and alienated many with his outspoken support for gun control. “Look, I am a British guy debating American cultural issues,” said Morgan, “and there is no doubt that there are many in the audience who are tired of me banging on about it. Lately, we have taken a bath in the ratings” Former Nightline anchor Bill Weir, whom CNN recently hired away from ABC, is rumored to be a possible replacement.

Share this:













