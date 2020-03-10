College Athlete Retires To Donate Bone Marrow

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A star college athlete has turned down a chance at sporting glory to donate bone marrow to a stranger. Cameron Lyle, a shot-putter at the University of New Hampshire, added his DNA to the federal bone marrow registry two years ago and promptly forgot about it. But this month, he discovered his marrow matched that of a 28-year-old leukemia sufferer, a roughly one in 5 million match. Now, instead of going to next month’s American East Championships, Lyle will help save the life of a man he will likely never meet. “I would love to give him a shot,” he said.

