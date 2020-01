5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

■ A Georgia college student faked his own kidnapping to avoid telling his parents he was flunking English. After receiving the F grade, Aftab Aslam, 19, texted his parents on behalf of a group of make-believe abductors, warning them not to call police or he would be killed. He camped out for eight days but came home when the weather turned cold and rainy, and was arrested for making false statements.

