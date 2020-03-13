Girl, 10 saves grandpa

■ Cara Jumper, 10, expected a fun day with her grandpa at the family fishing hole in South Carolina. But when Coy Jumper suffered a stroke and fell into deep water, the petite girl found herself leaping to his rescue and saving him from drowning. Cara then had to drag her 230-pound grandfather a quarter mile through the woods, get behind the wheel, and drive him three miles back home to safety. Coy was hospitalized for six days, and remembers just enough to know his granddaughter saved his life. “I think it was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done,” said Cara.

