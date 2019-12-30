Gloria Steinem Quote – The Personal Is Political

“We need to take a leap of the imagination and envision nations as the best kinds of families: the democratic ones we are trying to create in our own lives. A hierarchical family must be changed anyway if we are to stop producing leaders whose unexamined early lives are then played out on a national and international stage—-Changing the way we raise children is

the only long-term path to peace or arms control, and neither has ever been more crucial. As the feminist adage says, “The personal is political”.” – Gloria Steinem

