Holy Eggplant!!!

A Louisiana chef had a religious experience when he cut open an eggplant and found the word “God” spelled out by the seeds inside. Line cook Jermarcus Brady was sauteing vegetables at a Baton Rouge restaurant when he sliced the eggplant in half and suddenly saw the “miraculous image.” Brady, a father of four, said his faith had gotten him through some tough times, and thought the eggplant revelation was God’s way of saying, “Hey, I’m real.”

