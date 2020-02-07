Homeless man’s poetry touches thousands

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ Raimundo Arruda Sobrinho has been writing poetry for most of his life, but because he was living on the side of the road in Sao Paulo, Brazil, only a few passersby ever read it. That changed when one of those readers, Shalla Monteiro, created a Facebook page to share Sobrinho’s poems with the world. The page attracted some 40,000 fans, including the poet’s long-lost brother, who last year rescued Sobrinho from his 35 years of homelessness. Now Sobrinho’s poetry is on track to be published. “No matter how bad a situation is,” he said, “a man should never consider it lost.”

