honest taxi driver to the rescue

■ Brazilian taxi driver Adilson Luiz da Cruz often finds lost phones and forgotten umbrellas in his cab, but last week he hit the jackpot: 40 tickets to the World Cup. Despite his lifelong dream of going to the tournament, plus the thousands of dollars he could have earned by scalping the tickets, the cabbie didn’t hesitate to do the right thing, returning all 40 tickets to the two very relieved Mexican fans he’d dropped off at a Sao Paulo hotel a few hours earlier. “It was my duty to give them back,” said da Cruz, who did exact a small reward: “I told them to root for Brazil.”