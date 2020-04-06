how many surgeons does it take to remove a polish screwdriver?

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A Polish man impaled his head on a screwdriver, but only realized it later, when he saw himself in his rear-view mirror. “I don’t remember what happened that day,” said the 25-year-old, who doesn’t want to be named. “At some point when I was working in my garden I slipped and fell down.” Only later, after feeling some pain, did the man notice he had a screwdriver in his forehead. Surgeons removed the tool, which went in two inches deep but somehow missed his brain.

