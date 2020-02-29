Inequality: Why the poor are getting poorer

4.5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Why is America a nation of growing inequality?

The yawning economic and cultural gap between

the well-to-do and the working class—now wider

than at almost any point in our history—has

academics and pundits searching for explanations.

Now, a new Harvard study provides an

illuminating—and “horrifying”—insight into

what’s going on. The affluent and the working

classes, the study found, are raising their children

in “starkly different ways”—virtually dooming

the poorer kids to a life at the bottom. In recent

years, college-educated parents have massively

ramped up the amount of time and money they

spend on activities that enrich their kids’ education,

brainpower, and social skills, from reading

to them at night to spending thousands on after-school

activities and private tutors. Working-class

parents aren’t keeping up. As a result, their kids’

grades and test scores are lagging, and their

chances to move up the ladder are dwindling.

So are their chances of growing up in a traditional

family.

A stunning 60 percent of births among

non-college-educated women now occur outside

of marriage; among college-educated women,

it’s just 10 percent. Single moms are often

overwhelmed by work and family responsibilities,

and kids suffer as a result. A mountain of

research shows that single-parent kids are “more

likely than similar children with married parents

to experience childhood poverty, act up in

class, become teenage parents, and drop out of

school.”

So it’s time liberals stopped promoting

the lie that all families are equal. If the Left really

cares about inequality, it needs to accept that

“married parents are more likely to have prosperous,

healthy, stable families than single parents.”

Most liberals long ago conceded that point.

But family structure is only half the picture. Today,

social mobility is greater—and inequality less stark

in countries such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden,

Germany, and Canada. “What do these countries

have in common?” They guarantee health care

to all, provide more-affordable college educations,

and levy higher taxes on the wealthy. Their

government policies deliberately seek to level the

playing field, and to give everyone equal opportunity.

Unless we follow these successful societies’

example—and adopt policies “to offset the

radical redistribution toward the very rich”—the

American dream will be doomed.

