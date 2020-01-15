Kim gets a “loub job”

■ Kim Kardashian underwent special toe liposuction so that she could fit into a stylish pair of stilettos for her recent wedding to rapper Kanye West, said Look (U.K.).The reality star spent $5,000 on an operation in which podiatrists “use tiny instruments to remove a small amount of fat— typically from the big toes,” said cosmetic surgeon Wendy Lewis.

The procedure has been nicknamed the “Loub job,” in honor of luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin, whose shoes are extremely narrow.

