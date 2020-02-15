Lightning Blamed for Reindeer Death

2 / 5 ( 1 vote )

It’s not unusual to find animals that have been killed from lightning strikes, but climate change is making it worse. They found an entire herd of over 300 reindeer that were killed by a lightning strike in Norway. In the area where these reindeer were found lives about 10,000 reindeer and is considered to be the largest wild-reindeer range in Norway.

During a storm most animals like to gather together because they are afraid and find togetherness helps them cope. The reindeer found in Norway were found in a large group and possibly to have been standing in water which is a good conductor for lightning.

Researchers have noted that due to climate change we may have more lightning strikes in the year 2100 than we had in the year 2000.

Share this:













