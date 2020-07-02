Lottery winners give back

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A Missouri couple have used their record lottery winnings to improve their hometown. Mark and Cindy Hill have spent chunks of their $293 million fortune on the town of Camden Point buying it a new firehouse and baseball field, refurbishing the town’s waste-water system, and topping up the high school scholarship fund.The Hills’ gifts amounted to 25 years of taxpayer receipts for the town. “That’s just the kind of people they are,” said fire chief Walt Stubbs. “They were that way before the money came.”

