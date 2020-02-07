Print

Man Slips Out of Prison

Leave a comment

Prison officials in Tennessee say an inmate escaped from jail by smearing himself in grease and squeezing between the bars of his cell. Kristopher White, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, yet he managed to writhe his way between bars that were only four and a half inches apart. White then scaled a barbed-wire fence and led police on a 14-hour manhunt before being recaptured. “It is beyond my imagination to know how he succeeded at that,” says the sheriff.

 

 

More from Antarctica Journal

tagged with

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.