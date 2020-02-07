Man Slips Out of Prison
Prison officials in Tennessee say an inmate escaped from jail by smearing himself in grease and squeezing between the bars of his cell. Kristopher White, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, yet he managed to writhe his way between bars that were only four and a half inches apart. White then scaled a barbed-wire fence and led police on a 14-hour manhunt before being recaptured. “It is beyond my imagination to know how he succeeded at that,” says the sheriff.
