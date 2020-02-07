Man Slips Out of Prison

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Prison officials in Tennessee say an inmate escaped from jail by smearing himself in grease and squeezing between the bars of his cell. Kristopher White, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, yet he managed to writhe his way between bars that were only four and a half inches apart. White then scaled a barbed-wire fence and led police on a 14-hour manhunt before being recaptured. “It is beyond my imagination to know how he succeeded at that,” says the sheriff.

Share this:













