Massive solar eruption to hit Earth before New Year’s Eve

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In 2015, scientists predicted that a massive solar eruption would hit Earth just before New Year’s Eve. It was expected to cause power fluctuations, radio blackouts and even affect GPS reception.

There was a small chance it could make the Northern Lights visible in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that the Aurora Borealis will definitely dip down to at least Oregon.

Scientists said if you were flying on New Years Eve, you were likely to see the Northern Lights between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Source: noaa