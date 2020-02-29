According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) around 7 billion people are breathing polluted air. Tens of millions dying from air pollution worldwide are dying every year. Polluted air can raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, and other chronic respiratory health issues.

In a study back in 2015 they found that air pollution has taken over the highest cause of death over smoking by over a million. Maybe now people will think about the air pollution and do something about it since it is killing more people than smoking does.

Most of this air pollution is occurring in China, India and about 15% of cities in America – like Los Angeles and New York City. Citizens and politicians need to come to a solution to this problem soon so that we can be able to walk, cycle, and let little children play outside safely. The world needs to address the millions dying from air pollution before it’s too late.

Share this:













