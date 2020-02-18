Millions of Spiders Invade Tennessee Town

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Imagine waking up to your worst fear…. A spider in your bed!!!

Well, residents in Memphis, Tenn. woke up this week to MILLIONS of them. In fact the entire town of Memphis, TN has been overrun by the 8-legged invaders. A spider apocalypse, if you will.

Millions of little spiders have infested the yards of the city Some of the webs running nearly a half-mile long has caused some major headaches for residents who live here.

Despite their sudden appearance in the neighborhood, experts say the spiders’ presence shouldn’t be of much concern. Residents have likened the eight-legged creatures’ presence to being in a horror film.

