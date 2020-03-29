Mugged On Camera

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Johannesburg

With cameras rolling, a South African journalist was robbed by two men just moments before he was to give a report. The video shows the two assailants scuffling with reporter Vuyo Mvoko, who shouts, “Hey we’re being mugged!” as he gives up his cellphone and a laptop. “Every South African lives with the reality of crime,” said the South African National Editors’ Forum in a statement. “But to see thugs brazenly ignoring television cameras and robbing media workers in the course of their work yet again brings home the level of criminality in our society.” South Africa has one of the world’s highest rates of violent crime, and soaring murder and rape rates.

