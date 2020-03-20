That’s right… NASA paid people to lay in bed! NASA asked for volunteers who’d like to lie in bed for 24 hours a day for 10 weeks to volunteer for a program to study prolonged idleness. The test subjects, had access to TVs, books, and computers, and even had to wash up in bed. Volunteers were paid $12,000, but NASA has warned lazy people looking for easy money not to apply, since it wanted to see how prolonged idleness affected fit and healthy people. “We’re not looking for couch potatoes.” warned a spokesman. The study involved participants to undertake certain tasks during the study in addition to being idle.

