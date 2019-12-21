New Planet Lurking Beyond Pluto

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Pluto may have company out there in the Kuiper Belt according to astronomers. They found that a small icy world called Sedna is out there past the planet of Neptune and may have company. This possible small planet known as 2014 UZ224 is about the size of Iowa which is about half the size of Pluto. Located approximately 8.5 billion miles away and twice as far from earth. Scientists have discovered five dwarf planets in the Milky Way – Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake. They believe that there may be more out there, about 100 more.

With the use of a specially designed camera researchers are able to map galaxies far, far away. They say that they can track the subtle movements of bodies that are closer including the dwarf planet. By using this new method of tracking they may be able to track down Planet Nine that is possibly hiding on the outer edge of the Milky Way.

