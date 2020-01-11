Octopus on Parade

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

In Ceredigion, UK a parade of dozens of octopus decided to come out of the sea and land on a Welsh beach where they alarmed some beach goers. These octopus measured at least 20 inches in length. Some of the people decided to put the octopus back in the water and noticed that some of them had washed up on the beach the next day where most of them were dead. Scientists speculate that there might have been heavy storms that either injured or confused the octopus into thinking they were going out to sea when they were actually going towards the beach. The life of an octopus is usually about a year after they have laid their eggs.

