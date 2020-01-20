OJ + cookies = trouble

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

■ O.J. Simpson was caught red-handed trying to steal more than a dozen cookies from a Nevada prison cafeteria, says the National Enquirer. The former gridiron great who is serving 33 years for armed robbery, was walking to his cell after lunch when a guard noticed a bulge in his jumpsuit. “Everyone thought he had smuggled in a cellphone” said a source, “so when the guard started pulling [oatmeal] cookies out of O.J.’s shirt, the other inmates started laughing so hard they nearly fell over” Simpson, who has swelled to more than 300 pounds in jail, received a warning.

Share this:















O.J. SIMPSON STEALING COOKIES IN PRISON? O.J. Simpson, who's currently serving a 33-year-sentence for robbery, is accused of doing stealing sweets from the cafeteria ...