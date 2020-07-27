Oklahoma – The New Earthquake Epicenter

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

America’s earthquake epicenter was once California.Now it’s Oklahoma. In 2014 there were nearly 300 timesas many magnitude 3.0 and greater earthquakes as therewere in 2008—and more quakes of that magnitudethan in the prior 30 years combined. The cause? Scientistscan’t say definitively, but new research funded by theU.S. Geological Survey notes that as quakes increased innumber, so did the use of injection wells that bury wastewaterfrom tracking and other oil and gas operations.

Driving that water deep underground is intended

to keep it from creeping into shallow aquifers. But the

process can be likened to forcing water into a lidded

cup, says hydrogeology researcher Matthew Weingarten:

“You can only push so much water through a straw before

pressure builds.” Increased subsurface water deposits

can raise fluid pressure and cause geologic faults to slip.

Though other fossil-fuel-rich states—Kansas, Texas—

also have injection wells, Oklahoma’s faults seem more

prone to quake-causing slips. Is more regulation needed?

Mike Teague, Oklahoma’s energy and environment secretary,

says the state will decide once it has more data,

which it gets from the oil and gas industry.

Source: Daniel Stone; USGS; OKLAHOMA GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

