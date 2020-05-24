Ozone Hole Over Antarctica

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

The ozone layer is a protector of the earth from ultraviolet radiation from the sun. According to reports the ozone layer is getting smaller over Antarctica. The scientists are using satellites and sensors to get information on the measurements of the ozone layer.

Since the early 20th century when the emissions of chemical substances called halo-carbons the ozone layer has been affected over the Antarctic region. The hole is now smaller than it has been in September. This is an unusual anomaly and we need to find out more information as to the cause.

Climate change may be in the forefront of this but still needs to be studied before saying “Yes it is due to climate change.” Reducing halo-carbons is going to have to continue to help bring the ozone layer back.

Share this:













