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Poem – Reflections (By David Russell)

Reflections

First there was a God

Bounded by no face,

Faced by no bounds.

 

Yet first there was a mirror

(What first is first with no bounds clear?)

 

The mirror drew the sun,

Scored with its bounds the sky

And drew the God a face –

 

And drew the God to Man;

 

So drawn, the God transgressed –

Now knowing circumscribed.

 

It was his lot

To seek the sun’s end;

 

He was absorbed

 

(And which was first is first with no bounds clear?)

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

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This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

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