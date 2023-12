Poem – Reflections (By David Russell)

Reflections

First there was a God

Bounded by no face,

Faced by no bounds.

Yet first there was a mirror

(What first is first with no bounds clear?)

The mirror drew the sun,

Scored with its bounds the sky

And drew the God a face –

And drew the God to Man;

So drawn, the God transgressed –

Now knowing circumscribed.

It was his lot

To seek the sun’s end;

He was absorbed

(And which was first is first with no bounds clear?)

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here