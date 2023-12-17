Poem – Reflections (By David Russell)

Reflections

First there was a God

Bounded by no face,

Faced by no bounds.

Yet first there was a mirror

(What first is first with no bounds clear?)

The mirror drew the sun,

Scored with its bounds the sky

And drew the God a face –

And drew the God to Man;

So drawn, the God transgressed –

Now knowing circumscribed.

It was his lot

To seek the sun’s end;

He was absorbed

(And which was first is first with no bounds clear?)