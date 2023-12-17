Poem – Reflections (By David Russell)
Reflections
First there was a God
Bounded by no face,
Faced by no bounds.
Yet first there was a mirror
(What first is first with no bounds clear?)
The mirror drew the sun,
Scored with its bounds the sky
And drew the God a face –
And drew the God to Man;
So drawn, the God transgressed –
Now knowing circumscribed.
It was his lot
To seek the sun’s end;
He was absorbed
(And which was first is first with no bounds clear?)
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.