Poem – Remembering (for Eduardo Galeano) – By Mankh

Remembering (for Eduardo Galeano) – By Mankh

“I’m a writer obsessed with remembering…”

– Eduardo Galeano

Having heard them before,

sometimes when they are nowhere to be seen

i hear geese calling.

Is this, Eduardo,

how you were obsessed with remembering?

Once touched by something

that commands eyes skyward,

heart shifting its pumping,

the feet stopping in their tracks

so as to notice the tracks of another

this time geese in trackless flight,

once pleasantly touched —

forever remembered.

Were we not touched by some Maker,

all our lives a kind of remembering,

striving to recall that primal touch

the launching into unique fleshy form

perhaps sprung from something whispered in the ear

as one whispers to a child or friend embarking

on a new journey, imparting something

no one else can ever know.

And is it not the whispers we remember

longer than the shouts?

Yet still my head turns to hear

the beautiful clamoring of geese

across a sky i do not see

because they are not there

yet remembering,

and by remembering

more likely to hear

and see them

again