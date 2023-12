The Dry River

Red desert sky

collapsing to black

in the vast

cottonwood shadow.

Wind in the cane,

rock on rock

and a sheep horn

in the dirt.

Star on her skin

in wisdom,

the moon returns

to mountain.

Her mortal also

abandons his form

in the thorn fire

at the dry river.

Night is quiet then

as I am

inside the spine

of a pit viper.



John Swain lives in Louisville, Kentucky. Least Bittern Books published his second collection, Under the Mountain Born.























