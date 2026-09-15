Political Donation Limits For 2016 Federal Elections

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Washington, D.C.

Under current FEC political donation limits, which are adjusted for inflation in odd-numbered years, individuals can give up to $5,400 to candidates—$2,700 for their primary campaigns, and another $2,700 for the general election—and up to $33,400 per year to national party committees in the 2016 cycle. Previously, the limit was $2,600 to candidates and $32,400 to national party committees per year.

Specific political donation limits are calculated for inflation in odd-numbered years. These limits include contributions made by individuals and nonmulticandidate committees to federal candidates and national party committees and the special limit afforded to the national party committees to support Senate candidates. The Commission announces the amount of the adjusted contribution limits in the Federal Register. 11 CFR 110.17(e).

The chart below outlines the individual contribution limits for 2015-2016. The chart is also available as a stand-alone HTML table or as a PDF table, suitable for printing.