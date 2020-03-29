Quote – Necessary Evils March 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It may be necessary temporarily to accept a lesser evil, but one must never label a necessary evil as good.” Margaret Mead Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – New In TownDame Rebecca West Quote – It Seemed A Good Idea At The TimeBenjamin Franklin Quote – They WIshed Again For Their BlackbirdsQuote – Being honest with ourselvesMargaret Mead Quote – Never Label A Necessary Evil As GoodFortney H. “Pete” Stark Quote – Drastic Prison Reforms Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with decisions, politics, quote Decisions Politics Quotes
