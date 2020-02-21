Religious Cleansing in Saudi Arabia
Khafji, Saudi Arabia
Christian roundup: Saudi authorities last week arrested an entire
congregation of Christians worshipping in a private home. The
Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,
Saudi Arabia’s morality police, detained 28 men and women in
the home of an Indian national and seized copies of the Bible.
The prisoners’ fate is unknown. Saudi Arabia bans public worship
of any religion except Islam but ostensibly allows the more
than 2 million foreign workers who are Christian to worship
privately at home on their own. Christians have previously been
arrested when they’ve gathered in groups for private worship.
“Saudi Arabia is continuing the religious cleansing that has
always been its official policy,” said Nina Shea, a Washington,
D.C.-based human rights lawyer.
