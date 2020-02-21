Religious Cleansing in Saudi Arabia

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Khafji, Saudi Arabia

Christian roundup: Saudi authorities last week arrested an entire

congregation of Christians worshipping in a private home. The

Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,

Saudi Arabia’s morality police, detained 28 men and women in

the home of an Indian national and seized copies of the Bible.

The prisoners’ fate is unknown. Saudi Arabia bans public worship

of any religion except Islam but ostensibly allows the more

than 2 million foreign workers who are Christian to worship

privately at home on their own. Christians have previously been

arrested when they’ve gathered in groups for private worship.

“Saudi Arabia is continuing the religious cleansing that has

always been its official policy,” said Nina Shea, a Washington,

D.C.-based human rights lawyer.

Share this:













