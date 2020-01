5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

A new University of Washington study has found that 2.1 billion people worldwide are overweight or obese. Here’s a snapshot of the percentage of people who fall in those categories around the world:

Saudi Arabia – 69.4%

U.S. – 67.4%

Germany – 61.1%

China – 28.3%

India – 19.5%

Share this: