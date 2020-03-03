Russia has plans to nuke Earth-bound asteroids, if necessary

Russia was tasked with investigating interstellar nuclear-defense options under NEOShield from 2012 to 2015. Its scientists concluded that the safest way to move an asteroid with a nuke would be to carry out the detonation in deep space. This wouldn’t destroy the asteroid, but the explosion would hopefully push the giant space rock out of Earth’s path.

An international 1967 treaty bans the use of nuclear weapons in space (alongside their ban on Earth), though Russia’s researchers believe that the rules would change if an asteroid posed an imminent threat to the planet. Russia additionally plans to set up an early-warning center that will use four observation satellites to track asteroids on collision courses with Earth.

NASA and the National Nuclear Security Administration have also explored the idea of defensive nukes in space. Earth’s most recent, notable asteroid event was in 2013, when a 60-foot, 7,000-ton meteor entered the atmosphere over Chelyabinsk, Russia. Its impact resulted in explosions that injured more than 1,000 people and hospitalized more than 100.