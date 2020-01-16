Sea-level Rise From Antarctica Ice Sheet Melts

Antarctica and Greenland are shedding their ice sheets at record rates. The warming of the ocean waters is essentially causing the ice sheets to self-destruct and start to collapse. With this ice melting the sea levels may rise to about 6 inches by the year 2100 which is estimated to be more than previously predicted. Antarctica is suggested to be the place where the sea levels will rise the most. With this huge amount of sea water coming to the shores of Boston to Shanghai it is estimated that it will take place around the turn of the century. Countries will have some time to decide how they are going to handle all this extra water. With the changes to the ice sheets it will surely cause higher temperatures, change the ocean circulation, and other climate changes.

The question for scientists is not that the sheets are getting smaller in Antarctica and Greenland it is how much smaller and how fast will they start getting smaller?

