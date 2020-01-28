Seabin – The Automated Marina Rubbish Collector

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

The Seabin marine waste collector shows how often the simplest solutions are the most effective. The rubbish collector, designed to float in marinas, inland waterways, residential lakes and harbors, collects floating debris and liquids by sucking water from the surface and letting if flow out through the bottom of the structure, trapping waste in a filter bag.

The inventors have even recycled the plastics caught in their first Seabin to create another Seabin. They are now looking to bring the prototype into production through an Indiegogo campaign, where you can make a pledge and help Seabin rid the oceans of waste.

The Seabin operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It functions best inside marinas and in relatively controlled environments where it catches plastics and floating liquids. The Seabin sits on the surface and is plumbed into a shore-based water pump on the dock. The water gets sucked into the bin, directing floating debris and liquids with it. The water then flows out through the bottom of the bin and up into the pump on the dock. The catch bag is made from natural fibers, but there is also the anticipation of installing an oil and water separator. Each Seabin can be operated by one person and, thanks to its small size, can be fitted to yachts.

