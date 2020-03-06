Selfies Are Killing People

Records show that about 73 people have died from taking selfies and in that 76% were men. People don’t pay attention to what they are doing or what is around them when they are taking these selfies and end up dying. They either fall off a cliff or building, lay on train tracks, get eaten by a shark, or get into a car accident while taking a selfie when they are driving. The death toll has been steadily rising since 2014 (14 deaths), 2015 (39 deaths) and 2016 (73 deaths).

People really need to pay attention when they try to take a picture of themselves.

