Song Lyrics – Crowley (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Crowley

(Parody of Eric Clapton’s song, Cocaine)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

The boys wanna take him out, but they never take him out.

Crowley.

His accent’s a funny sound, commanding his loyal hell hound.

Crowley.

[Chorus:]

He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;

Crowley.

He gave the Devil his dues; Rowena’s a pain in his caboose.

Crowley.

He’s got the boys on the run; He just wants to have some fun.

Crowley.

[Chorus:]

He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;

Crowley.

If ya think that he is gone, that sexy devil will live on.

Crowley.

You got to watch your back for Crowley’s on the attack.

Crowley.

[Chorus:]

He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;

Crowley.

(Repeat)