Song Lyrics – Crowley (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Crowley
(Parody of Eric Clapton’s song, Cocaine)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
The boys wanna take him out, but they never take him out.
Crowley.
His accent’s a funny sound, commanding his loyal hell hound.
Crowley.
[Chorus:]
He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;
Crowley.
He gave the Devil his dues; Rowena’s a pain in his caboose.
Crowley.
He’s got the boys on the run; He just wants to have some fun.
Crowley.
[Chorus:]
He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;
Crowley.
If ya think that he is gone, that sexy devil will live on.
Crowley.
You got to watch your back for Crowley’s on the attack.
Crowley.
[Chorus:]
He can’t fly, He will lie, He won’t die;
Crowley.
(Repeat)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.