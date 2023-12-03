Song Lyrics – CW ROCKS TRUE (Parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”) By Melissa R. Mendelson

CW ROCKS TRUE

(Parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Barry, you’re a boy making a big flash

Playin’ on Earth 2, here comes Zoom

You got to kick his ass

He’s got that scary mask

Reapers are fast,

chasing you all over the damn place,

Singin’

CW, CW Rocks True

CW, CW Rocks True

Ollie, you’re a strong man, hard man

With the darkness raging inside that can steal the day

You got a hood over your face

Felicity Smoak’s back at base

Damien Darhk is about to be punched in his face

CW, CW Rocks True

(Sing it!)

CW, CW Rocks True

Rip, you’re a time man, hunted man

Pleadin’ with the time council to come save the day

Have to get the Legends to make haste

Vandal’s laying waste

Somebody better make him mortal, so he can be erased.

CW, CW Rocks True

(Sing it!)

CW, CW Rocks True

(Everybody)

CW, CW Rocks True

CW, CW Rocks True

(Alright)

