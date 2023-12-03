Song Lyrics – CW ROCKS TRUE (Parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”) By Melissa R. Mendelson
CW ROCKS TRUE
(Parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Barry, you’re a boy making a big flash
Playin’ on Earth 2, here comes Zoom
You got to kick his ass
He’s got that scary mask
Reapers are fast,
chasing you all over the damn place,
Singin’
CW, CW Rocks True
CW, CW Rocks True
Ollie, you’re a strong man, hard man
With the darkness raging inside that can steal the day
You got a hood over your face
Felicity Smoak’s back at base
Damien Darhk is about to be punched in his face
CW, CW Rocks True
(Sing it!)
CW, CW Rocks True
Rip, you’re a time man, hunted man
Pleadin’ with the time council to come save the day
Have to get the Legends to make haste
Vandal’s laying waste
Somebody better make him mortal, so he can be erased.
CW, CW Rocks True
(Sing it!)
CW, CW Rocks True
(Everybody)
CW, CW Rocks True
CW, CW Rocks True
(Alright)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.