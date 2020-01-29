Spalding Gray Quote – No One Really Believes It

What percentage of Americans believe…

…the earth goes around the sun?

(Answer: 72%. That means 28% don’t!)

…the J.F.K. assassination was part of a government conspiracy?

(Answer: 66%)

…it’s likely (or somewhat likely) that

extra-terrestrial life exists on other planets?

(Answer: 56%)

…in UFOs?

(Answer: 34%)

…Elvis Presley is still alive?

(Answer: 7%)