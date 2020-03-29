Tanned & Banned

■ Having been banned from every tanning salon in New Jersey, Patricia Krentcil — dubbed “a tanorexic” by the tabloids—plans to move to Britain to continue tanning. Krentcil, 44, says that since salons started turning her away she is having “to spend hours covering myself in tanning lotion to get the color I want.” She says that even though she’s roasted herself to the color of a coffee bean, “not once did I ever look in the mirror and think I was too dark.” Only by moving her family to Britain, she says, can she “live my life the way I want to.”

