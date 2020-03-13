The Hungry Planet

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

More than 850 million people around the world—one in nearly

seven—don’t have enough to eat. Although current global food

production is sufficient to feed everyone, the number eating less

than the minimum the human body needs—an average 2,100

calories a day for adults—now grows by more than ten million

a year, mostly in the poorest nations. Countries with unstable

food supplies teeter on the brink of famine; natural or man-made

disasters push them over the edge.

Drought causes more than half of all food shortages and damaged

last year’s harvests in Haiti, Mongolia, and Laos. Repeated

dry spells have also hammered sub-Saharan Africa. Human

conflict driving farmers from fields into refugee camps also adds

to the problem. Since 1992 the percentage of food emergencies

caused by warfare and civil unrest, such as in

Afghanistan, Iraq, and Sudan, has more than doubled.

Bad governance is another reason for hunger. North

Korea’s reluctance to request foreign assistance

after floods in the 1990s caused widespread famine.

“There are disasters in the making every year,”

says Jennifer Parmelee of the UN World Food

Programme. “We’re not winning this war. We need

to find the long-term solution.”

