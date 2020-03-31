The World’s Healthiest Hearts

In the rain forests of Bolivia, the Tsimane people say that they have the healthiest hearts in the world. This is due to their diet of complex carbohydrates like rice, plantains, and corn with an addition of wild game and fish. During their daily life they have six hours of exercise and chores. These people live a pre-industrialized lifestyle that is devoid of electricity and other modern conveniences. The average Tsimane man of 80 years old has the cardiovascular system of a 50-year-old man in America.

A study shows that people could avoid cardiovascular problems like the Tsimane people by changing their lifestyles and lowering their LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugars, and not smoking or being less sedentary.

Share this:













