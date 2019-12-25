The World’s Richest Individuals

According to a report from Oxfam the world’s eight richest people are worth as much as the 3.6 poorest people in the world. The total of their worth is $426 billion compared to 50% of the world’s poorest at $409 billion. The billionaires included in this list are Bill Gates ($75 billion), Warren Buffett ($61 billion), and Mark Zuckerberg ($45 billion). Mark Zuckerberg is at the top of the list of billionaires under the age of 35. The second richest of the younger than 35 set is Lukas Walton, 31 – worth $11.3 billion.

According to the headlines, capitalism is taking some downturns. Apparently, the wealthy are not immune to economic forces and a weak stock market, they have shrunk in numbers in the last two years.

Share this:













